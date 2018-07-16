Local and international artists come together

Limassol is not only famous for its skyscrapers, beachfront, castle and the vibe from the upcoming casino, but is also a place where culture beats to a very loud drum. And lately that has meant ballet. Last week the superstar ballet dancer Ivan Vasiliev showed what he could do and this week the municipality is preparing to wow us with the ballet performance of the year.

The municipality of Limassol has been putting on its Grand Ballets series for 18 years now, and this year its 19th edition – The Grand Ballets 2018 – Belong – will bring together world-renowned dancers alongside distinguished Cypriots from the classic and contemporary dance scene.

Celebrated names from the Royal Ballet, the English National Ballet and the Vienna State Ballet will share the Pattihio Municipal Theatre stage with Cypriot artists who perform in Europe and a group of talented Cyprus-based dancers from the younger generation. Among these artists will be the Cuban dancer Cesar Corrales, who is the first soloist of the Royal Ballet, Ukrainian dancer Denys Cherevychko and Russian soloist of the Vienna Stage Dance Stage Maria Yarkovleva.

The artistic director for the performances is Lambros Lambrou.

The Grand Ballet 2018 – Belong

Live dance performances by world-renowned dancers alongside distinguished Cypriots from the classic and contemporary dance scene. July 21-22. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15/20/25/30. Tel: 25-377277