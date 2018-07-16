Mediterranean women tell their stories

July 16th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Mediterranean women tell their stories

The Faneromeni festival takes audiences on another musical trip on Thursday when stories of women of the Mediterranean will be told in song.

In a Pancyprian first, Vasiliki Anastasiou will bring together the solo of the Amalgamation Project and the acapella women’s choir, which she created herself, in a compelling alliance with a fresh repertoire that smells of the sea.

Through songs that express sorrow, joy, agony and more these female voices will merge with percussions, the ney, the cello and the current sound of the guitar.

The songs are either traditional or tradition-oriented, seen from the prism and the beat of contemporary times: Byzantine sounds, vocalisations, minority dialects combine with modern harmony and body percussion.

Women of the Mediterranean
Concert with the Amalgamation Project and Vasiliki Anastasiou as part of the third Faneromeni 18 Festival. July 19. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close