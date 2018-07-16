Music under the summer sky

After a very successful and creative year, Greek singer Mariza Rizou will perform under the stars in Limassol.

Over the last year she performed in many areas of Greece, she wrote the music for the most successful theatrical performance of the year, Madam Sousou, which was performed at the Pallas theatre in Athens and a few weeks ago she released her new song As Gelame Sixna (Let’s Laugh Often) with her own lyrics. This song is a taste of what we can expect from her third album, which will be released in the autumn.

The Greek singer is really looking forward to her performance at the Pissouri Amphitheatre as she recalls her summer vacations in the area nearly every summer when she was a child. But her link to our island does not end there, she was crowned Best Musician at the Madame Figaro Women of the Year Awards 2017.

Her summer performances are always energised and have that easy feel. This summer is no different so fans can expect to get carried away by her voice, be enchanted by the sound of her most well-known songs under the summer sky and feel refreshed by Rizou’s optimism and love of life.

Mariza Rizou

Live performance by the Greek singer. July 21. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8pm. €10/12. Tel: 25-884300