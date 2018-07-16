Police warn of data threat scam

July 16th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Police warn of data threat scam

Police on Monday warned the public that they have received several complaints from people who have been threatened via email to send money to ensure their device’s history isn’t made public.

According to an announcement by the cybercrime unit, people have received emails by senders who claim to have their passwords. The senders even include examples that the recipient used to sign up to certain website.

The user is then informed that malware has been installed on their device which has access to their archives.

In a bid not to publish the information, the sender asks for a large amount of money in bitcoin to maintain the user’s privacy.

Police warned members of the public not to fall prey to such emails and never send money or personal data to unknown persons. Instead they could contact the cybercrime division through police’s websites at www.cypruspolicenews.com or www.police.gov.cy .

Print Friendly
  • divadi bear

    GSP.
    I got a strange message on my mobile too stating that I had been visiting Porn Sites !! I curled up laughing, I am almost 80 years old LOL !! I cancelled it immediately.

  • GSP

    I had a demand last week. The sender said that he knew that I had been on pron sites and knew what I was doing while watching as he had activated my webcam and filmed me. I had to send lots of bitcoin to keep my dirty deeds secret.
    I don’t have a webcam 🙂

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close