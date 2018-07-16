Police warn of data threat scam

Police on Monday warned the public that they have received several complaints from people who have been threatened via email to send money to ensure their device’s history isn’t made public.

According to an announcement by the cybercrime unit, people have received emails by senders who claim to have their passwords. The senders even include examples that the recipient used to sign up to certain website.

The user is then informed that malware has been installed on their device which has access to their archives.

In a bid not to publish the information, the sender asks for a large amount of money in bitcoin to maintain the user’s privacy.

Police warned members of the public not to fall prey to such emails and never send money or personal data to unknown persons. Instead they could contact the cybercrime division through police’s websites at www.cypruspolicenews.com or www.police.gov.cy .