Second theft from car in Kato Paphos in two days

A taxi driver had €2,000 stolen from her car in on Sunday evening, the second time this weekend a large sum of money was stolen from a vehicle in Paphos.

The woman reported to police that she had parked the taxi in Kato Paphos and when she returned her bag containing the money was missing.

On Saturday a man reported thieves had smashed the window of his car and stolen his wallet.

The car was parked outside a department store in Kato Paphos when the thief or thieves smashed in the window and made off with his wallet and a packet of cigarettes.

The victim said his wallet contained the sum of €780, his salary for the month.

Police have urged drivers not to leave valuables in their car even if the vehicle is locked.