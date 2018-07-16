Second theft from car in Kato Paphos in two days

The car that was broken into on Saturday. Photo: CNA

A taxi driver had €2,000 stolen from her car in on Sunday evening, the second time this weekend a large sum of money was stolen from a vehicle in Paphos.

The woman reported to police that she had parked the taxi in Kato Paphos and when she returned her bag containing the money was missing.

On Saturday  a man reported thieves had smashed the window of his car and stolen his wallet.

The car was parked outside a department store in Kato Paphos when the thief or thieves smashed in the window and made off with his wallet and a packet of cigarettes.

The victim said his wallet contained the sum of €780, his salary for the month.

Police have urged drivers not to leave valuables in their car even if the vehicle is locked.

  • Rawan

    Our house was burgled 10 days ago in Cato paphos. The police didn’t really do much and no one got arrested. 2 thieves broke into our house in and stole very valuable stuff. Who said cyprus a safe place to live in?
    ?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    A taxi driver with Euro 2000 in bag in her vehicle! Obviously she doesn’t trust the banks and the tax man needs to be kept in the dark. Some you win, some you lose.

