Staff to starting moving into new town hall next month

Nicosia municipality plans to start its move to the new town hall in about a month’s time, a spokesman said on Monday.

First to go to the new building, which has taken over 20 years to complete, will be the IT department spokesman Makis Nicolaides told the Cyprus Mail.

They will need to set up first and will be followed by the technical department which will prepare all the cable work before other departments come rolling in.

Currently, the municipality’s services are housed across five different buildings making communication and efficiency quite difficult.

Municipality staff will move into the new town hall next whereas the health services will stay in the old market area where they are currently housed for the time being.

Last to go will be the mayor himself.

Asked if the works would be ready by August 15 as per a previous municipality announcement, Nicolaides was hesitant to give a direct answer saying that the works were coming to an end and a programme was being put in place as to the move.

“I can’t say if it’s August 15 or 16…or even September 15.”

The fact of the matter he said are that things are moving forward.

Works for the new town hall near the old municipal market square started 21-years ago but antiquities in the area caused a number of delays and a dozen or so redesigns.