Teachers’ unions call on minister to engage in talks  

Teachers’ unions on Monday called on Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris to engage in talks with them on Tuesday, amidst an escalating crisis in the state education sector.

In an impromptu development, teaching unions Oelmek, Poed and Oltek delivered a letter to the education ministry permanent secretary Egli Pandelaki for Hambiaouris, asking him to visit Oelmek’s offices on Tuesday instead of July 24, which he had initially proposed last week.

Unions held a three-hour meeting prior to the development while the later outlined the aim was to discuss the “procedure and conditions of dialogue.”

Poed union leader Fylios Fylactou said their conditions would be the return of democratic procedures and that the minister’s attitude of presenting things as a done deal was off the table.

State school teachers have been furious after Hambiaouris decided to get Cabinet’s approval to scrap a system in place that allowed teachers to reduce their hours according to their years of service.

Slamming the move, they were out in the streets last week calling on him to resign as they were unhappy with the developments and that the minister did not engage in dialogue with them over the matter.

They have threatened they won’t be going to schools to teach come September.

Despite protesting outside his ministry, Hambiaouris maintained that he was always open to dialogue but the unions were not the ones that had appointed him and so could not call on him to resign.

The ministry has yet to provide an answer however unions said they were understanding of the fact that Hambiaouris may have a busy schedule and they were open to having the meeting at any time the minister wished.