Three arrests in connection with forgery and staying illegally

Three people were arrested on Sunday in Paphos in connection with cases of forgery of documents and for illegally staying in Cyprus.

Two of them, both 38, were apprehended in their car after examinations concluded that one was staying illegally in the country while the other one was in possession of a fake Greek identity card, police said.

One of the suspects is reportedly going to be deported while the second person will appear in court.

Paphos police also arrested a 28-year-old man at Paphos airport when he attempted to travel to Germany with a fake Indian passport and a forged German residence permit.