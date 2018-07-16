Turkish Cypriot halloumi producers seek to boost exports

July 16th, 2018 Cyprus 30 comments

Turkish Cypriot halloumi producers seek to boost exports

Even though hellim is twice as cheap in the north than halloumi in the south of the island, Greek Cypriots hold the main market share abroad, Turkish Cypriot newspapers said

Halloumi exports from the north amounted to 7.5m kilos spread among ten different countries in 2017, reports from the north said on Monday.

Since the beginning of 2018, some 4.1m kilos have been exported, the reports said, adding that even though hellim, the Turkish word for halloumi, is twice as cheap in the north than the south of the island, Greek Cypriots hold the main market share abroad.

Official figures put exports of halloumi from the Republic at over 20m kilos last year, or 13.7 per cent of total exports.

The Turkish Cypriot farmers union, according to media in the north, said that hellim is exported for 17 Turkish lira per kilo (€3) while halloumi is exported for 45 Turkish lira per kilo (€8).

The main markets for Turkish Cypriot hellim are Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, USA, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Japan. The Republic exports halloumi to around 40 countries but the main market is the UK, which takes close to half the export quantity.

In statements to Kibris newspaper, the head of the Turkish Cypriot chamber of commerce, Candan Avunduk and the head of the livestock breeding and farmer’s union, Mustafa Naimoglulari, underlined the need for “measures” to be taken to increase the quality and the production of halloumi in the north.

Cyprus applied to the EU for protected designation of origin (PDO) to the EU for halloumi/hellim in 2014 for the entire island, upsetting Turkish Cypriot producers, who had said that the dairy product makes up 25 per cent of the north’s exports. They expressed fears that these would be affected if the cheese was registered as a PDO, without an input from the north.

The Greek Cypriot side was concerned about the product being up to EU standards and wanted to have hellim inspected by the agriculture ministry, which the Turkish Cypriot side objected to.

Following an understanding between the island’s two leaders and the EU in 2015, the European Commission announced that the international certification body Bureau Veritas would be tasked with inspecting halloumi/hellim production throughout the island and action would also be taken to facilitate Turkish Cypriot producers to export hellim via the government-controlled areas.

This was the temporary agreement that was to be implemented pending the reunification of the island, the EC had said.

The PDO application has not yet gone through. Agriculture Minister, Costas Kadis said earlier this month the government was doing its utmost to get through what has been a “particularly difficult and tough” process.

 

 

  • atmost55

    I, personally, wouldn’t buy anything from the north for many reasons.
    I wouldn’t buy anything turkish.

    • Kazim

      I know one thing that you would buy from a Turk if you had the chance..

      • atmost55

        The fact is, you know nothing.

        • Kazim

          no no…I am pretty sure i know of one single thing any Greek Cypriot would not hesitate to buy from a Turkish Cypriot if given the chance..

          • cyprustalk

            I sell you a ROC passport, how much is that worth to you ??? Hmmmm

            • Kazim

              you would love to buy a Turks property wouldnt you? the only sale from a TC to a GC your Church will give it’s blessing..

            • The Truth

              If TC just pops across and applies as id their right under EU law.

      • cyprustalk

        You live in Isolation, try buying yourself out of that,

        • The Truth

          Isolation is it – Most items from outside Cyprus available at far cheaper prices. Come across and see all the new cars and enjoy a meal that you get ripped of paying say 100 Euro for about 40 Euro. Some lovely places on the coast east and west of Girne. Possibly that is why many crowded with GC.

          • cyprustalk

            That because you get subsided by Turkey and you pay no EU contribution and most in the North are on cheap labour, if you had to pay your way you know what it would cost,

            • The Truth

              If you believe the shite you write you’re totally deluded.

    • .15NOV83.

      Don’t worry plenty of your compatriots do.

  • Monica

    I used to buy Halloumi & Fetta (ROC produce) from Sainsbury’s in the UK, in my weekly shopping.
    Now I buy the same, but closer to their source 🙂

  • Colin Evans

    Is it more expensive in the South because we use more gold plated cows milk here?

    • Kazim

      Dont ask…someone will soon come along and say halloumi in the north is cheap because it is pseudo..

      • Oh Come ON!

        Actually, I think you’ll find that, like the petrol in the north, the milk, too, is of an inferior quality to that in the south!! Rumor has it that it comes out of the animals watered down!

        • The Truth

          The Sun that North and South share is inferior in the TRNC – A fact as I was told in all “Sincerity” by GC in the know as I was crossing the Border going into the TRNC.

        • Dogmeat

          As it is being exported from the south it will be subject to Border Health controls, aslo the plants are subject to inspection. There is as much danger as Hellumi unless your guys arent doing their job

      • Voice of Cyprus

        No it isnt pseudo but it without proper checks from legal bodies, it might be a faulty product. It could even be dangerous if not produced properly. The production of food in the EU must adhere to very serious conditions. How can these be guaranteed in an illegal state? Hence it is difficult for north Cyprus to export to the EU.
        To overcome this problem a joint organisation could be established under the legal juresdiction of the ROC to promote this important export market or solve the Cyprus Problem and have the federal ministry of agriculture deal with this issue. Imagine …halloumi agreement a catalyst for Cyprus reunification!!!

        • Kazim

          yeah, sure..it is faulty and very un hygenic, thats why dosens of us in the north die every year from eating this dangerous halloumi..

          • cyprustalk

            I heard breast milk is nice in Northern Halloumi

            • The Truth

              OK Tit

              • cyprustalk

                Well you sure would know about them ,loads in the North I hear

            • .15NOV83.

              I didnt realise your mother was back in that businesss?

          • Voice of Cyprus

            Maxim I would be happy to accept your word but that is how I am. Unfortunately north Cyprus is an illegal entity and this creates problems when it tries to make legal transactions. There is a legal minefield that would prevent it from doing so. This not just the ROC, it is the code of law that most countries abide by. TC and GC should be friends then exporting a bit of cheese wont be such a problem.

    • Voice of Cyprus

      I think that you ask a fair question so allow me to give you my opinion on this subject:
      The halloumi produced in the ROC might be more expensive because the facilities in which it is produced are appropriate, are inspected regularly and are therefore hygiene guaranteed for the production of the food. Further, the animals used for milk production are inspected to ascertain that their milk is healthy for the consumer. Another important consideration is that the workers engaged in producing halloumi are paid an appropriate living wage for the work they do.
      All these safeguards cost money and therefore the halloumi product of the ROC is more expensive than the hellim of north Cyprus where hygene and the conditions and pay of the workers in this sector cannot be ascertained.
      One more point, if supermarkets in the West, discover that production is unhygenic or that workers are not paid appropriately, they will discontinue business. The government of the ROC has to ensure that this does not happen. Therefore the extra cost in proper production and proper salaries for the workers in the sector justify the extra costs.
      As consumers, we all know that buying cheap is not always the best way. Better quality is more satisfying.

      • atmost55

        Well said

    • cyprustalk

      The roc has to go through stringent rules to sell it in the EU and west, in the North you can use breast milk no one would ever know.

      • The Truth

        Or Goats and Sheep milk as it should be. Not get rich quick shite using cows milk.

      • Kazim

        we use donkey milk!

