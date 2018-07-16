UK parliament vote to reveal extent of anger over May’s Brexit plan

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May will face the anger of Brexit supporters in her party on Monday when they try to force her to change course on her strategy for leaving the European Union.

May is battling for her political survival after announcing a Brexit negotiating strategy that enraged eurosceptics in her Conservative Party, who see it as a plan to keep Britain too closely tied to Brussels.

The size of the threat to her position should become clear on Monday when eurosceptic lawmakers put forward a series of proposals to toughen up the government’s customs legislation during a parliamentary debate.

May is not expected to be defeated on the amendments, and could even order her government to back some of the least controversial ones to neutralise the impact of the rebellion without watering down her exit plan.

But, if she chooses to fight and then sees a large number of her own party rebel, it would undermine her leadership and cast fresh doubt on whether she can deliver the Brexit plan agreed by her cabinet this month at her Chequers country residence.

The Chequers agreement, which is only a starting point for negotiations with the EU, has already led to the resignations of high-profile cabinet members David Davis and Boris Johnson, and the pro-Brexit faction say it has to change.

“I suspect the Chequers deal is, in fact, dead,” Conservative lawmaker Bernard Jenkin told the BBC.

It has also been rejected by some in the pro-EU faction in her party, with former minister Justine Greening on Monday calling for a second referendum on Brexit to end the stalemate in parliament over the best future relationship with the bloc.

On Sunday, May attempted to face down would-be eurosceptic rebels by warning that if they sink her premiership then they risk squandering the victory of an EU exit that they have dreamed about for decades.

Business minister Greg Clark urged party members to get behind the prime minister’s plan: “”When it comes to parliament I hope and expect that it will be persuasive that what is on offer will be good for the UK, it would be good for every part of the UK.”

FRESH MOMENTUM

A party meeting last week looked to have snuffed out talk of a confidence motion challenging May’s leadership, which would require 48 Conservative members of parliament to initiate, and 159 to win.

But, fuelled by criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and anger at grassroots level in the party, the sentiment against May has gained fresh momentum.

On Monday, much attention will fall on Davis, who led the Brexit negotiation until he quit in protest at May’s plan, and Johnson, the former foreign minister who is seen as a challenger for her job.

Both could speak in the debate, due to start at 1430 GMT and end with votes at 2100, and they may have an important influence over how many colleagues are willing to speak out.

The amendments to the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Bill have been proposed by arch-eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg. He said he did not expect the bill, or another key bill on trade due to be debated on Tuesday, to be blocked outright by the 650-member parliament.

“I’m sure Theresa May does not want to split the Conservative Party and therefore she will find that the inevitable consequence of the parliamentary arithmetic is that she will need to change it (the Brexit policy) to keep the party united,” Rees-Mogg said.

“We’ll have an idea of the numbers, I suppose, at 10 o’clock on Monday evening.”

  • Gold51

    PM May is a remainer battling for Brexiters…Lol
    She has done everything in her power to delay Brexit in the hope it does not happen. PM May will not do what is required of her after a fair and democratic vote to leave the EU.
    Cameron offered a simple “in or out” vote. Unfortunatly for him the “majority”
    17.4 million voted for Brexit.
    Thanks to May and her cronies, democracy just went south to accomodate the minority with a session of votes untill the desired result for the minority is accomplished and at any cost. So far £38 billion and still going.!!
    May has made a deliberate fudge of everything, giving in to every EU demand at great financial cost to the UK tax payers for ZERO in return in the hope Brexit does not happen.
    The minority now demand a second vote followed by a third,because the first one was to democratic, untill remainers (minority) get what they want kicking democracy out of the window.
    Who cares anymore.
    Majority will see it as a waste of time in any elections anymore in protest with civil approaching.
    Whats the point if a democratic majority vote is not respected by lefties and that includes MP who do not respect the wishes of the people (majority) and act accordingly as expected.

  • Mist

    At least there is a suffocating time frame instead of 44 years of limbo. Dance Dance to the politicos repeating tune here.

  • MountainMan

    If there is a second referendum then one can forget about a democratic UK. Why not go for a best of three, or even five until such time as the electorates decision meets the requirements of certain people/organisations.
    A legal referendum was taken, one side won by a majority of the people that voted, like it or not the will of the people must be upheld.

    • Didier Ouzaid

      what second referendum? Is it a national sport to just fantasize about sh*t that isnt going to happen, just to fluff out hot, seemingly outraged air?

      May herself said there wouldnt be a second referendum, and Im not even sure Labour would organize one if they were to sweep powers, which they wont anytime soon.

      The question is Brexit modalities, not Brexit. As far as I know, British people didnt vote for ‘what type of trade agreement do you wish to have following Brexit?’, a question that 99% of the population couldnt begin to understand anyway. Now, that core Conservatives think that May isnt doing enough is one thing, but that’s EXACTLY what democracy and sovereignty are. Debate, opposition, and representation. Brexit itself isnt the issue.

      It seems that the very same people that wanted their ‘Sovereignty back’ have woken up to realize that things arent that smooth domestically, that it’s easier for political parties to shout in unison (at least for some of them) ‘we want out’ than shouting ‘well, we want out but we don’t exactly know how we want out, you know, it’s all gonna depend on blah blah’.

      And shouting that one wants to reclaim sovereignty is certainly easier to do when one takes all the ramifications out of the picture. Since then the almighty business interests have kicked in and voiced their opinion. With figures and threats. Reality kicked in. The severing of all ties while negotiating a multitude of bilateral agreements, while doable, is gonna take a lot more effort/time and bring a lot more uncertainty than the picture painted during the referendum campaign.

      • MountainMan

        Quite a comprehensive comment, I never said that there would/should be a second referendum I said if.
        It would be appreciated if you could add your conclusion to the comment.

  • Pc

    As the UK seems very divided on what kind of Brexit there should be, and as there seems to be no outright majority for any of the scenarios, the hardliners are actually very likely to get their way if today’s vote goes against May. It will mean the UK is likely to fall out of the EU with no deal; that would be the ultimate hard Brexit.

  • Banjo

    It’s not going to fly is it.

    Now we have MPs starting to talk of a second referendum , which is looking increasingly necessary.

