Woman arrested for stealing from charity

A 38-year-old woman from the Larnaca district was arrested on Monday on suspicion of stealing around €10,000 from the charity organisation she worked for.

The woman, according to the Cyprus News Agency, is working for the breast cancer charity, Europa Donna Cyprus.

She was reported to the police by the organisation after an audit revealed that €10,611 was missing. The money concerned donations to the organisation and proceeds from the sale of products between 2017 and 2018.

She has reportedly admitted to taking the money.