July 16th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Woman arrested for stealing from charity

A 38-year-old woman from the Larnaca district was arrested on Monday on suspicion of stealing around €10,000 from the charity organisation she worked for.

The woman, according to the Cyprus News Agency, is working for the breast cancer charity, Europa Donna Cyprus.

She was reported to the police by the organisation after an audit revealed that €10,611 was missing. The money concerned donations to the organisation and proceeds from the sale of products between 2017 and 2018.

She has reportedly admitted to taking the money.

 

  • The Truth

    Totally reprehensible – I trust her or hers don’t need this charity. She should be names and shamed.

    • divadi bear

      The Truth.
      Although she admitted the crime her name will not be released until her trial result has been announce and she has begun her prison term.
      Unfortunately her name will be a “household word” when she is sentenced as she will be missed by neighbours. Then the whole family will be “blacked”. That is the usual habit here. I hope she has no young children who will suffer most at school and play ?

