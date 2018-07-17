Apoel crash out of Champions League

Apoel have been knocked out of the Champions League in the first qualifying round, exiting the competition after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Lithuanian champions FK Suduva.

Apoel won Tuesday’s second leg 1-0 at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, but it wasn’t enough after losing last week’s first leg 3-1 in Lithuania.

Mickael Pote opened the scoring for Apoel after 20 minutes, meaning the Cyprus champions needed one more goal to advance on the away goals rule.

But they were unable to find a second for the remainder of the match, meaning they now drop into the Europa League qualifying competition where they will face either Flora Tallinn or Hapoel Beer Sheva.

In last season’s Champions League qualifying campaign, Apoel scraped past footballing minnows F91 Dudelange of Luxembourg, while in the third qualifying round against FC Viitorul of Romania they went through thanks to three goals in added time.

There were no late heroics this time.