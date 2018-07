Paphos police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with several cases of car arson.

They said witnesses had come forward with information that helped move forward several arson cases in the Paphos district, some of which extended as far back as November 2017.

The young man is also suspected of an arson attack on a €4,000 vehicle, the property of a construction company, between July 10 and 11, which was found gutted in a field in the area of Peyia.