Christodoulides and Mogherini discuss EU role in efforts to resume Cyprus talks

July 17th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

File photo: Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides met on Tuesday in Brussels with High Representative Federica Mogherini, with whom he exchanged views on current developments in the Cyprus problem, in the light of contacts the UN Secretary-General`s special envoy will carry out with all parties concerned in the coming days.

They also talked about the crucial role the EU can play in efforts to resume the stalled Cyprus peace talks.

During the meeting the two highlighted “the importance of meaningful EU involvement in the process so as to ensure, for the benefit of all Cypriot people, the compatibility of all aspects of the solution with the EU acquis and EU principles and values, as well as the ability of reunited Cyprus, as an EU Member State, to effectively exercise its role.”

They also exchanged views on developments in the wider Middle East region, the role that the Republic of Cyprus can play as the EU Member State adjacent to the region, as well as on possible European actions to address common challenges.

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the EU, Ambassador Nicolas Emiliou.

Earlier, Christodoulides, in a speech at the AJC Transatlantic Institute conference in Brussels said Cyprus encourages EU engagement in the talks and did not have the luxury of a new talks’ failure.  “Turkey has to comply with European standards and international law,” he said.

It was important that Cyprus had secured EU support for its hydrocarbons programme through the conclusions of the European Council, he added.

  • The True Cypriot

    Stupid, pointless, idiotic non story.

    The EU forfeited the opportunity to assist in this dispute the day it took in the Greeks.

    • Cemal Kasapoglu

      But that was they own plan to do it, it was an delebirate act for they own plan towards Turkey. So as you said it’s pointless to involve the so called Democratic EU.

    • Ferdi

      But they have to show their public that they are doing something and blame the other side when nothing happens.

      What is wrong with Nasti calling Akinci for a talks and thush out how the talks can begin. Akinci has already said all Nasty has to do is accept the Guterres framework and he is ready to start. All Nasty can come up with he wants to use the framework as basis for the talks. In otherwords he wants to discard political equality and rotating presidency from the framework.

      Give it up old man it aint going to happen/ Time to be honest and say we cannot share power in anyway and the only way is either confederation or two states.

