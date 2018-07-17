Contaminated frozen veg withdrawn from market

July 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Health 0 comments

Contaminated frozen veg withdrawn from market

Health authorities have warned the public not to eat a specific brand’s frozen mixed vegetables because they are contaminated with a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The products have already been recalled and withdrawn by the company, but authorities say some packages may already be in the hands of consumers.

Iceland’s frozen mixed vegetables, 900g, with an expiry date of June 2020, was said by the ministry to be tainted with listeria monocytogenes, a species of pathogenic bacteria that causes listeriosis.

The ministry said the health services were in constant contact with the European Commission, as well as the relevant authorities in other European member states through the Rapid Alert System to ensure the removal of contaminated products from the market.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close