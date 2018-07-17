Contaminated frozen veg withdrawn from market

Health authorities have warned the public not to eat a specific brand’s frozen mixed vegetables because they are contaminated with a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The products have already been recalled and withdrawn by the company, but authorities say some packages may already be in the hands of consumers.

Iceland’s frozen mixed vegetables, 900g, with an expiry date of June 2020, was said by the ministry to be tainted with listeria monocytogenes, a species of pathogenic bacteria that causes listeriosis.

The ministry said the health services were in constant contact with the European Commission, as well as the relevant authorities in other European member states through the Rapid Alert System to ensure the removal of contaminated products from the market.