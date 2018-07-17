Couple hospitalised after beach robbery

A 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are in hospital after being attacked and robbed early on Tuesday by four men at a Peyia beach.

The two reported at around 1.45am that they were at the beach when they were attacked by four men that had exited a car. One of them was holding a knife, the couple reported.

The four men then attacked the couple and stole their mobile phones and cash.

The couple were taken to Paphos general hospital. The woman bore lesions and bruises to various parts of her body, while the man suffered a hematoma and has injuries on his arm. They were both kept for further treatment.