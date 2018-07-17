Couple hospitalised after beach robbery

July 17th, 2018 Cyprus 9 comments

Couple hospitalised after beach robbery

A 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are in hospital after being attacked and robbed early on Tuesday by four men at a Peyia beach.

The two reported at around 1.45am that they were at the beach when they were attacked by four men that had exited a car. One of them was holding a knife, the couple reported.

The four men then attacked the couple and stole their mobile phones and cash.

The couple were taken to Paphos general hospital. The woman bore lesions and bruises to various parts of her body, while the man suffered a hematoma and has injuries on his arm. They were both kept for further treatment.

  • almostbroke

    There was a time when you could leave your property open 24/7 or property in your car and nothing would be touched . Alas not any more !

  • spitimou

    It seems like Cyprus is catching up with the rest of the world – being in a secluded area at 1am would be a risky thing to do in many countries. Now we have unrestricted movement between countries, we are catching up on crime, and without a decent police force to combat it.

    • Nicointhesky

      Bit early to draw such a dramatic conclusion, while such a thing happen hundred times A DAY in France, Spain or England I doubt we have a dozen of reported cases here ever reported.

      • spitimou

        That’s because people don’t bother reporting to the police.

      • SayWhat?

        Wish you were right.. I am here over 20 years, and I can see dramatic change happening last 3 4 years. I no longer feel safe. My car was robbed (window broken) some years back and my house broken into this year. Police is useless so brace for worse not better.

  • Bob Ellis

    I am sure the MP’s, working on behalf of the developers, will float a bill to privatise the beaches on this evidence.

    • SuzieQ

      So cynical, Bob! (But so true).

  • Jack Iacovou

    Seriously bad.
    The authorities need to stamp down on this sort of thing. Get CCTV installed. We cannot afford this kind of incident in our tourist areas of for anywhere else for that matter. I am completely shocked that this has happened on a cypriot beach to one of our visitors.
    Panayia mou!!

    • Martin Standage

      This is definitely bad news as Cyprus has always sold itself as a ‘safe’ destination where this kind of thing is very much the exception, rather than the rule?The question is, who were the culprits and will they be caught?

