Very few musical instruments are as sexy, bluesy and so perfectly made for dancing as the saxophone. Showing us that just one instrument can be all this will be Max the Sax on Sunday in Larnaca.

The Australian born musician will get those feet dancing with his high-energy performance, mixing electric dance beats with funky jazz lines. His first solo single, Dance Like You Mean It, may sound like a bit of an order but it’s one we can’t help but obey. The song’s positive vibes, disco bass modern beats and early 70s funk influences will instantly put you into a party mood.

The saxophone has always held a special place in Max’s heart. From the hundreds of concerts around the world with the Parov Stelar Band, and collaborations with exceptional talents in the business to successfully touring his own solo music over the last two years, the sax has always been his voice. He supported Maroon 5 in Georgia and played to 40,000 people

Dance Like You Mean It is his first step into a solo career. “After years of touring and collaborating with Parov Stelar I wanted to strike back with a new image as a solo artist,” Max said. “Funk is extremely important to me, which is why I chose to take this new funky direction. I want my music to strike a beat in people’s hearts, to create funky tracks for people to rock out to, whether they are on the dance floor or stuck in morning traffic.”

So far, his solo tour has taken him around Europe, including opening the 50th anniversary of the Marc O’Polo fashion week alongside megastar Robbie Williams. We are next on his tour dates, so get ready to dance like you mean it.

Max the Sax

Live performance by the saxophone player. July 22. Ammos Beach Bar, Makenzy Beach, Larnaca. 6pm-11pm. Tel: 24-828844