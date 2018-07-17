FIFA WORLD CUP - RUSSIA 2018

Fonbet & Cyprus Mail World Cup competition winners

July 17th, 2018 Football, FRONT PAGE, Sport, World Cup 0 comments

Fonbet & Cyprus Mail World Cup competition winners

With the World Cup in Russia now over, the Cyprus Mail – in cooperation with our sponsors Fonbet – are delighted to announce the three winners of our iPhone X competition.

We asked our readers to vote on who they believed would be crowned FIFA world champions, and our winners for predicting France are:

Nicholas Antoniades
Charalambos Anastasiou
Christina Sapachlari

We shall be contacting the three winners shortly to let them know when and how they can collect their prizes.

Congratulations to our winners.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close