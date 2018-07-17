Global DJs to take Cyprus by storm

If you’re up for a riotous night on the town, you’ve two excellent choices this coming Wednesday. Both are all about the music, take place on the beach, and occur for the proverbial One Night Only. So July 18 brings a difficult decision for all glowstick-loving, party-hard dancers: DJ Snake or David Morales.

These two DJs are exceptionally well-known worldwide, so it’s certainly quite a coup for the local companies who have secured their services. DJ Snake comes to us courtesy of SHARK Energy and Moonlight Show Productions Ltd, the people who have – in the past – brought us DJ Hardwell and Armin van Buuren; both legends in the music world, with more hits under their collective belts than you’d find in a very dodgy boxing match! DJ Snake comes from the same school of globally-renowned music makers: a French producer and artist who focuses on the genres of trap, EDM and French House…

Want to learn something new? Trap is, apparently, a style of popular music that developed in the late 1990s to early 2000s from Southern hip hop, a bleak, dark style which is heavy on bass and synthesizers and took its name from places where drug deals occur! EDM stands for Electronic Dance Music, and it’s the stuff you first heard at raves back in the early 90s. And French House differs from the norm in that it has overtones of Euro Disco – which means you might well pick up the strains of 70s hits amidst the thumping base.

Taking place on Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca (and boasting two stages: one for Snake and the other playing RnB all night long), the event is billed as “one of the biggest artists on the planet, two-time Grammy Award nominated DJ Snake. Live in Cyprus for the biggest summer party in the Eastern Mediterranean on 18th of July!” Which might possibly be true, were it not for the presence of DJ David Morales on the same island, on the same night, just a little further along the coast…

Limassol’s Guaba is the venue for this American DJ and record producer, and the club/beach bar/all-round party place has invited the Grammy award-winner over as part of their Guaba Jelo Wednesdays sessions (which will also include music-mixers Mr.Styles and Agent Greg). The talent behind hits from artists including Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Eric Clapton, Seal, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston and Jamiroquai, Morales is generally considered to be one of the first superstar DJs to emerge on the music scene. Having performed around the globe – including numerous dates in Ibiza venues such as Pacha and Space – he’s certain to be a smash with party-goers from all over the island.

Which leaves us with a choice: Larnaca or Limassol, Snake or Morales? If you’re into dance, it’s no easy decision. Though there is a possible third option for the coming week that falls somewhere between the two: the annual Afro Banana Republic Festival…

Taking place in Kiti Forests this weekend, it’s a chilled-out three-day event aimed at all ages and all tastes. Music, art, storytelling, theatre, wellness events (including Tai Chi, acroyoga, and Qigong), and an on-site campsite make this festival the ideal drop-in, drop-out event for those who prefer their entertainment a little more chilled out. It’s got dinner, drinks, puzzles, and plenty of seating areas. Glowsticks not required!

DJ Snake

Finikoudes Beach, Larnaca, on July 18. For bookings and information visit the Facebook page ‘SHARK Energy Drink presents DJ Snake!’

DJ David Morales

At Guaba, Limassol, on July 18. For bookings and information call 96340000 or visit guababeachbar.com/

Afro Banana Republic Festival

Visit 2018.afrobananarepublic.com or the Facebook page ‘The Afro Banana Republic’