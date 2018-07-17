Larnaca resident found dead on apartment balcony

Christopher John Barron, 72 and a Larnaca resident, was found dead on his balcony near the Makenzie area on Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, there was no foul play related to his death.

Barron’s body was found in a state of decay and he may have died due to health issues.

He had been reported missing on Friday July 13, and the British high Commission in Nicosia had issued an alert for the man on its Facebook page.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried on the body on Wednesday morning by state pathologist Sophocles Sophocleous, police said.