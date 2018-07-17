Larnaca resident found dead on apartment balcony

July 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Larnaca resident found dead on apartment balcony

Christopher John Barron, 72 and a Larnaca resident, was found dead on his balcony near the Makenzie area on Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, there was no foul play related to his death.

Barron’s body was found in a state of decay and he may have died due to health issues.

He had been reported missing on Friday July 13, and the British high Commission in Nicosia had issued an alert for the man on its Facebook page.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried on the body on Wednesday morning by state pathologist Sophocles Sophocleous, police said.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close