Larnaca’s new mall gets green light to move forward

The cabinet has given the go-ahead for the construction of a mall in Larnaca, the city’s mayor Andreas Vyras said on Tuesday.

The Metropolis Mall has been in the pipeline for months. The cabinet approved the company’s plans earlier in July.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Vyras said the next step would be the municipality giving the necessary permits.

“We are waiting for the public works to weigh in as there may be some matters related to the road network but we are ready to give them the permits,” he said.

This should be done within a month, Vyras said.

As part of the development, Metropolis Mall will be paying the municipality €2m to carry out improvement works in the town centre.

The mall will be build on church land, between Larnaca Ken (new conscript training centre) and the GSZ stadium.

The land is part of a long-term rental arrangement from the Kiti Bishopric to Acsion Ltd.

According to the plans, the mall will span 40,000 square metres containing 100 retailers, cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, cinema, children’s play area and parking.