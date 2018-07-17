Man arrested after police chase

A 44-year-old man from Limassol was arrested in Paphos on Monday night after being chased by the police who fired at the tyres of the car he was driving to make him stop after trying to escape when he was signalled by officers to stop.

After being stopped, it emerged the car had been registered as immobilised and that he was driving without insurance.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm on the Acheleia to Koloni road, when officers signalled the 44-year-old to stop for a check. Instead, he sped off, police said, and was driving in a reckless manner to avoid the check.

The officers who pursued him, shot at one of the rear tyres of his car forcing it to a halt.

A 34-year-old woman from Paphos was also in the car.

The man was arrested for reckless and dangerous driving.