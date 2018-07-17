Music for all tastes

Get ready for a summer concert of diversity, pop and opera under the stars on Saturday when soprano Anoki Von Arx, singer Gore Melian and pianist/soprano Zara Barkhoudarian will take to the stage in Paphos.

The Summer Sensation Concert will attract a range of music lovers with its diversity and range of talent. The night will present arias from familiar operas, classics and pop. Arx, who recently toured Vienna and heads off to America in August for performances there, will give us a taste of opera that will have us wanting more. Melian will provide a mixture of musical genres, while Barhoudarian will play the piano and duet with the two other artists to complete the magical evening.

After an international dancing career, Arx devoted herself to opera singing. Her voice covers the entire spectrum from high and dramatic soprano to mezzo. In 2010, she started to combine opera singing with break dance and hip hop. It may sound like a clash of artistic forms that should not blend together, but Arx creates a productive contrast that leaves you wondering why it was not done before.

Melian, from Armenia, grew up in a musical family and was greatly inspired by his mother Zara Barkhoudarian. Since the age of three he has been singing and performing on local and international stages. He studied Rock and Pop Grade eight at Trinity College London and has been composing music and lyrics since he was 15 years old.

He sings in English, Greek and Armenian. His music covers a broad spectrum from R ‘n’ B, soul, pop and the classics. He also deals with music production.

Among his many achievements is his digital single Suddenly which he wrote, produced and performed. The song made it through to the semi-finals in the Love Songs category of a UK song writing contest in 2011. It has been played consistently on Cypriot radio stations such as KissFM, Deejay radio and Ant1. In 2016 he wrote, produced and performed his digital single Fear vs Love which has received lots of media attention and has also been broadcast on local radio stations. He also came first in a competition to represent us at the Eurovision Song Contest with his song I Wanna Thank You. Although he didn’t represent us at the Eurovision, he did do so at the Malta International Hit Song Festival with the song. His first album was released in 2009 and he has recently had the honour of being successfully involved in the Berlin Eurovision Song Contest in Berlin.

Barkhoudarian started piano lessons at the age of six at the Armenian Music School Tchaikovsky. She continued her studies at the Conservator of Yerevan. At 18 years old she became the soloist of the Armenian State Tele Radio Choir, with which she toured all over Europe and won numerous prizes and awarsd. She moved to Cyprus in 1995 and regularly performs all over the island. She also performs abroad and organises a number of charity concerts every year. Barkoudarian also teaches piano, vocal and music theory at the European Conservatory of Music of LitsaKoutalari-Iaonnou.

Summer Sensation Under the Stars

An evening of diversity, op and opera music. July 21. Eleouthkia Botanic Gardens, Anartia, Paphos. 8.30pm. € 22 concert, dinner and drink, € 12 concert only. Tel: 99-380182