Musical identities shine through

Three musicians will show us what they have got as part of the eighth artistic residency programme, Yard.Residency.18. The project to be presented tomorrow, The Albatros Project, is within the 24hr category, which give artists the opportunity to experiment and present their ideas.

The Albatros Project proposes an alternative form of songwriting. It consists of three artists from different musical backgrounds with a common aesthetic on this particular project. It hopes to bring these three identities together in one artistic, musical creation.

“The simplicity of musical approach on the project, creates the conditions for freedom in interpretation and complexity in orchestration. Music and lyrics are characterised by their intense dramatic style,” according to the press release.

The subject matter varies and takes on any aspect that brings inspiration. Orchestrations tend to attribute the meaning of verse to three levels – the participants – resulting in a musical performance of three soloists working with a common purpose.

The Albatros Project

Live musical performance. July 18. Old Vinegar House, 34 Genethliou Mitella Street, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 96-661220