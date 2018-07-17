Next Ayia Napa Socer Festival to take place in April 2019

The greatest football academy tournament of the Mediterranean will take place for the 19th consecutive year on the Ayia Napa football pitches.

The 19th Ayia Napa Soccer Festival will take place between April 20th and 25th, 2019. The greatest football academy tournament of the Mediterranean will host once again thousands of children from Cyprus and abroad.

This year’s tournament has been breaking all previous records in participation, as 5,500 children from ages 6-16 and 22 teams from abroad participated.

During the five days of the tournament, approximately 20,000 spectators visited the Ayia Napa football pitches, for the tournament that sets the beginning of the summer tourism period of the area.

The teams which will be participating in the Ayia Napa Soccer Festival 2019 will be separated into eleven age groups for children born between 2003 and 2018.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive year, the Lion category championship will take place for children born from 2007 to 2011. Once again there will be women’s categories: Category A, open for women’s teams and Category B, for girls under 16 years old.

«We have already began the preparations for the 2019 tournament, especially on the teams that will visit Cyprus from abroad. We wish to increase even more the teams from abroad and meanwhile upgrade the tournament, evaluating feedback from the teams that have been participating in the 2018 tournament,” stated Christos Constantinou, manager of the tournaments’ organisation committee.

In 2018, for the first time, the organisers introduced the Lions category, which allowed children between 8-12 to enjoy football without the pressure of competitiveness, in a tournament that took place alongside the others.

The Festival is organised by Soccer World Cyprus and it is under the auspices of the Ayia Napa Municipality and the Cyprus Football Association.

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation is the great supporter of the tournament and the Cyprus Sports Organisation is the Institutional Supporter. Cytavision is the broadcast collaborator.

More information and registrations on www.ayianapasoccerfestival.com, at [email protected] and +357 23744708.