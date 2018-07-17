Our View: World Cup was a triumph for organisation and teamwork

THE AWARD ceremony may have taken place in a downpour, but this seems to have been the only glitch in the 2018 World Cup, which ended on Sunday night with France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

Russia, the host nation, staged a very well-organised tournament and none of the media warnings about visitors being given a hostile reception were correct. On the contrary, the Russian people proved very friendly and helpful hosts. Many visiting fans praised the warm hospitality with which they were greeted, especially in the regional cities not accustomed to having thousands of foreign visitors.

It was a celebration of multi-culturalism, people of all ethnic backgrounds arriving in Russia from all corners of the world to support their national side in boisterous, but never aggressive manner. Football is often criticised for giving rise to violence and hooliganism, but it can also be a great unifying force and this was what we saw during the World Cup in Russia. The fans from South America that came in their tens of thousands gave matches a festive, celebratory feel, carrying on dancing and making a noise even if their side was losing. On the noise front, Iranian fans were probably the champions.

Most of the matches were exciting, even the ties in the group stages, featuring the unfancied teams providing wonderful entertainment. The only blemish was the feigning of injury to get an opponent into trouble, but even this infuriating practice could not detract from the overall enjoyment.

In the end, European dominance was once again underlined with all four semi-finalists coming from the continent. In the quarter-finals there were just two South American sides which never do well in World Cups stages in Europe. Only once, 60 years ago, did a South American side win the World Cup in Europe – Brazil in 1958.

None of the game’s stellar stars had a great tournament. Ronaldo and Messi departed after the first knock-out stage, while Neymar departed after the quarter-finals. It would appear that the time of the great individuals leading their side to World Cup triumph is over, replaced by well-organised, disciplined sides sticking to tactical systems that shun individualism.

France won the World Cup on Sunday because its coach Didier Deschamps instilled these values in his very talented squad of players. Croatia, who in Luka Modric had the player of tournament, may have outplayed France for long stretches in Sunday’s final, but French pragmatism won the World Cup and nobody can argue with that.