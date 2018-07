A painting worth €3,000 was reported stolen from a Paphos home, police said on Tuesday.

The theft was reported by the owner of the painting, a woman who lives permanently in the UK. She told police that the painting was stolen sometime between February 20 and Monday, when she was abroad.

She said that nothing else was missing from the house.

Paphos police who went to the house to investigate, said they found no signs of break in.