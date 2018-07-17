Two arrested for bakery robbery

A bakery was robbed in Larnaca early on Tuesday with the thief stealing €500, police said.

Around 2am a young Greek Cypriot entered a bakery close to the K-Cineplex roundabout and armed with a knife threatened the employee, grabbed the cash from the till and fled. There were no customers in the bakery at the time.

The young man was not wearing a hood, but as soon as he approached the cashier he lifted the shirt he wore over his face in an attempt to cover his face.

Once the robber left, the employee called police. The thief’s movements had been recorded on CCTV and police managed to track his licence plate. They found two young Greek Cypriots in the car and a later search of the home of the suspected thief, uncovered the same amount of cash stolen.

Police said the main suspect confessed to the robbery but the second denied any involvement.

However, police information was that the second suspect was the one who had driven the robber to the bakery and waited for him to come out before they drove off.