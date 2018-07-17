UN Security Council welcomes Lute’s arrival as consultant on Cyprus

The UN Security Council welcomed on Tuesday the decision to appoint Jane Hol Lute as the UN secretary general’s consultant on the Cyprus problem.

Following a meeting with the head of Unficyp Elizabeth Spehar, the security council’s spokesman Olaf Skug said that the council supports her efforts and those of Unficyp, and that the council welcomes the arrival of Lute.

The council has called on all parties involved with the Cyprus problem, “to substantially involve themselves in consultations with the United Nations and seize the opportunity to build immediately on the progress already achieved in the direction of a bizonal bicommunal federation,” Skug said.

Parties involved in the Cyprus problem were asked to “show real political will and responsibility and to make the necessary compromises to reach a settlement that will benefit all Cypriots and the wider area.”

Regarding Unficyp, the council praised the team’s efforts in confidence building measures, including the participation of civil society organisations and women and youth.

After the meeting, Spehar said she had a ‘good exchange’ with security council members on the current situation of the Cyprus problem and the role of the UN.

“I was pleased to hear the continued expressions of support on the part of the security council for Unficyp’s role on the ground.”

She noted that the members welcomed Lute – who attended the consultations on Tuesday – and will soon arrive in Cyprus for talks.

Lute is set to have separate meetings with Anastasiades and Akinci on July 23.