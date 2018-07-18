All the latest films screened by the beach

There is nothing like enjoying a good film under the stars, unless you enjoy it under the stars and next to the sea. We will be able to do both as of tonight at the Protaras Film Festival.

While other film festivals choose to screen older films, this festival takes us right up to the present with films that have just hit the big screen or have not left very long ago. It will be stars, glamour and big musical scenes tonight with the screening of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again at 9pm. This much talked about sequel to Mamma Mia sees Sophie married and pregnant. There will be dancing and singing and flashbacks telling us all about how Sophia’s mum, Donna, came to be on the island of Kalokairi, trying to figure out who Sophie’s dad is. All the usual suspects are back for this one, with the addition of Cher.

Tomorrow we go from musical films to action adventures with a screening of Black Panther at 9pm. The story revolves around T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, who must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country’s past.

Animation Coco, dubbed in Greek, is set to start our weekend off on Friday at 8pm. This adorable comedy adventure tells us about Miguel, an aspiring musician who is confronted with his family’s’ ancestral band on music. He realises that his great, great grandfather was a famous musician who left his great, great grandmother to fulfil his dream. Without a guitar to enter into a music competition, he attempts to borrow one from his great, great grandfather’s grave. This sends him into the Land of the Dead where he seeks to find the legendary singer, to get his blessing to follow his dream and return to the land of the living.

Friday continues with Solo: A Star Wars Story at 10pm. The space Western film brings us face-to-face with Han Solo who meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

Saturday also has two films in store for us. First up will be Lion King, dubbed in Greek, at 8pm, followed by Jurassic world: Fallen Kingdom at 10pm. The 1994 animated adventure The Lion King, tells the story of Simba, a lion cub crown prince who is tricked by a treacherous uncle into thinking he caused his father’s death and flees into exile in despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities.

The action adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, follow Owen and Claire who campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from the disaster that is to commence once a volcano erupts.

The week will conclude on Sunday with a screening Tomb Raider: Lara Croft at 9pm. Croft is a fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman, without any real focus or purpose, she navigates the chaotic streets of East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent. Determined to forge her own path, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Screening of films. July 18 until August 5. Protaras Central Square. Different times. Free. Tel: 99-895252