Are male bums the new cleavage?

THE WAY THINGS ARE

By Colette Ni Reamonn Ioannidou

I was recently watching an episode of Mr Mercedes. It stars Irish (and respected international) actor Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective in search of a psycho who drove a Mercedes into a crowd. In one scene a woman confronts him asking him to look at photos of herself. She says ‘I repulsed you’, meaning her body repulsed him and she went on to say how she (an older woman) keeps fit and takes care of her body. Brendan, in his screen persona, was uncomfortable with the de facto approach of the person in front of him and the fact she may be replaced if a newer one turned up.

How brainwashed we women are by men who have been lording it over us since, possibly, we learned to stand upright. Younger females are also being cowed on social media over their bodies. There’s big Brendan with his (honest) beard and hair of several colours – age kicking in – his wrinkles, his rotund middle and heaven knows what other faults we can’t see and she, slim and well preserved, was the one worried that her bod had given him a fit of the yuks?

When we were young in Ireland, sex was a word we didn’t know existed. A kiss was the big thing on our radar… was he a lovely kisser? We would look at a lad and say, ‘Nice bum!’ And it was, trust me, a mere observation. You would no more think of grabbing hold of it than you would think of saying ‘What’s under your robe, Father?’ to a priest.

Am I the only one who sees how many men are baring their all to the world from the rear? It may be due to the cut of jeans now, they no longer snuggle around the waist but sit and slip below the belly button and men seem to pretend they don’t know their hairy cleavage is showing a fair two inches above the material as they squat and bend? Are they proud of showing their nether assets as some women are of their boobs?

And it’s everywhere: on building sites, people loading/unloading boxes and crates, tying shoelaces, etc. At least these men haven’t yet started to wax their arses, that may still come. It’s more the unusual thing now on screen to see a man take off his shirt and reveal a forest of hair on his chest than it is to see a hero pull off his garment to reveal…a perfectly toned and six-packed body with not a hair in sight. Heavily muscular types walk with difficulty so vying for space are their macho leg muscles, but breeding terrain for natural hair exposure their male flesh has ceased to be.

I can’t help but wonder if all the waxing eventually ends up in even more hair growth. I was a natural blonde when young and never had to worry about waxing, lyrical or otherwise. Friends who are dark have to put themselves through that mess every so often. Now men do too in spite of Mel Gibson’s demonstration of the misery of hair removing in What Women Want. So, ladies, the next time you worry about what the new man in your (fogey) life will think of your shape or size, don’t pre-warn him with selfies… danger beware… ask yourself first what does he think of himself. If he thinks he’s absolutely fine with more age-baggage on him externally than you have, then ditch him for one who loves you for yourself. Hard to find…but hope gleams eternal… like a screen hero’s buffed body.