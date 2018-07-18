Nineteen dead as migrant boat sinks off north (Update 2)

Nineteen people died when a boat carrying 150 migrants sank off the coast of northern Cyprus, some 25 kilometres off Yialousa early Wednesday and rescuers were searching for 25 other people, Turkey’s coast guard said.

It said 103 migrants were rescued by boats and helicopters of the Turkish and northern Cypriot coast guards, helped by commercial boats in the area, from the sunken boat some 30 km (18 miles) off the north Cyprus coast.

One rescued person was in critical condition and has been brought to the north by helicopter, the coast guard said. It did not say where the other rescued passengers had been taken.

A Panama-flagged commercial ship spotted the migrant boat some 25 nautical miles from Turkey’s southern province of Antalya and alerted the coast guard on Wednesday morning, the statement said.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the boat, first located by the Turkish coastguard, began sinking at around 6am due to water inflow into the engine room.

The rescued migrants have been transferred to Turkey, while authorities in the north said they are standing by and they are ready to receive some of the migrants, if necessary.

Tolqa Atakan, the Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’, was quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet as saying the coast guard was still searching for 30 people and that it was not immediately clear how many people had been on the boat.

Hurriyet, without citing sources, said the boat had been detected by radar on Tuesday night but sank early on Wednesday morning. Turkey’s coast guard was not immediately available for comment.

In 2015, Turkey became one of the main launch points for more than a million migrants taking the dangerous sea route to the European Union, many fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

A 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union sharply reduced the flow of refugees into the bloc, after thousands died crossing from Turkey to Greek islands a few miles offshore.

From January to May this year at least 26 migrants died trying to cross to Europe from Turkey, according to coast guard statistics.

Mediterranean arrivals to the bloc, including refugees making the longer and more perilous crossing from north Africa to Italy, stood at 172,301 in 2017, down from 362,753 in 2016 and 1,015,078 in 2015, according to data from the United Nations.