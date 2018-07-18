Come and pick up some good vibrations

It is beach season, so what better tribute band for us to go see than one that gives off those summer good vibrations.

The band that will get us singing along with good vibrations is the tribute band to the Beach Boys, The Story of the Beach Boys. The five performers, along with their stage presence and high musical standards, will remind us all about the complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of America’s biggest ever pop group.

During the four performances starting off on Friday, you will hear hits like I Get Around, God Only Knows, California Girls, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Surfin’ USA, Fun Fun Fun, Kokomo and of course Good Vibrations amongst many others. This production is performed with a technical excellence that will impress you and a vocal performance of the highest quality.

The tribute band has built up an impressive following around Europe. The band headlined at the Groesbeek Tributefest in Holland in 2016 and at the Flower Power Fest in Portugal in 2017.

So, come to one of the performances and get ready to ride the musical waves and take part in a party atmosphere that only gives off good vibrations.

The Story of the Beach Boys

Tribute act by the Beach Boys tribute band. July 20. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €18. Tel: 96-818066

July 21-22. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos

July 24. The Base Outdoor Arena, Paphos