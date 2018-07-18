Man arrested for cannabis mail order

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after going to the Larnaca post office to collect a package containing more than one kilogramme of cannabis, police said on Wednesday.

The package, that had arrived from another European country, was found to contain cannabis by customs officials and members of the police drug squad.

The 54-year-old was arrested after going to the post office at around noon on Tuesday to collect it. After the man signed at the post office as the recipient, the package was checked by a customs official, who found inside two packages containing cannabis, weighing in total, 1,032 kilogrammes.