Police arrested a 51-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly stealing last week a ring at the Paphos airport belonging to a 26-year-old woman from Limassol.

The man, reportedly a security guard at the airport, stole the ring – worth around €1,200 – on July 12, when the woman was to depart to another European country and ran her belongings through the security check.

The suspect admitted to stealing the ring and delivered it to the police.

He was charged and is to appear in court at a later stage.