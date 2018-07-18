Mixed messages in the north on lifting casino ban on Turkish Cypriots

Authorities in the north are contemplating lifting the ban on Turkish Cypriots visiting casinos fearing they will cross the Green Line to gamble at the new casino in Limassol or the planned ones in other districts, reports said on Wednesday.

Turkish Cypriot daily Haberal Kibrisli cited ‘finance minister’, Serdar Denktash, saying they were working towards lifting the ban.

Denktash referred to the opening of the casinos in the south of the island and said that lifting the ban would prevent Turkish Cypriots from crossing to gamble.

‘Foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, denied the move however on his social media account.

“There is neither any such an idea or plans of the government or the responsible ministry in the works,” he was quoted as saying.

“Therefore it is not necessary to spread such information around. Instead of allowing our citizens free entrance to the casinos, we should undertake other measures, for example intensifying inspections and controls at the casinos, control the licences of the existing ones, collect more taxes”.

On the same issue, Turkish Cypriot daily Vatan cites the head of the United Cyprus Party (BKP) Izzet Izcan condemning any encouragement of Turkish Cypriots to visit the casinos in the north.

Izcan called on the ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhuman to clarify the situation.