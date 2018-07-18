New yellow weather alert for Wednesday, cooling centres open

The met office on Wednesday issued a yellow warning as the temperature inland was expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius.

The warning concerns the hours between 11am and 5pm.

The maximum temperature in the mountainous areas and the western coast is expected to rise to 32C, and 35C in the south, east and northern coastal areas.

Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler with a small drop in temperatures. It is expected to be cloudy in the west and northern areas. The same weather patterns are expected on Friday and Saturday, while isolated showers are not ruled out inland and the mountainous areas.

The Nicosia and Limassol municipalities announced they were operating cooling centres for those wishing to escape the heat.

The cooling centre of the Nicosia municipality that also offers cold beverages will be open between 8.15am and 6pm. It is located at the capital’s multi-purpose centre (Polydynamo) on 40, Nikiforos Fokas street, in the Famagusta Gate area. The phone number is 22 797850.

The municipality said that those wishing to reach the cooling centre can also do so by using the Nicosia mini buses – route 1 (λ1), that stops right outside the centre (stop 19).

In Limassol, two cooling centres are available, the one at the Pattichio centre for adults at the old Limassol hospital and the other at the Estia centre for adults, on April 1st street in Ayia Fyla. The centres will be open until 5pm and 5.30pm, respectively. “Members of the public will have the opportunity to rest in air-conditioned areas, while water will be offered by the municipality,” an announcement said.