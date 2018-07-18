Nicolaou makes new pledge on road safety

July 18th, 2018

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou

The government is determined to combat problems the country faces when it comes to road safety and is ready to implement harsher fines for traffic violations, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with the members of a newly set-up body – the scientific centre for road safety – which came to being after a cabinet decision last month, Nicolaou said there would be changes in the way road safety cultures were cultivated.

Changes would be based on studies which showed maximum penalties on traffic violations were too low based on existing legislation and already, a new bundle of bills for new penalties has been prepared and is being examined.

“The recommendation which emerged as a result of the study was to increase penalties and make them more effective.”

Nicolaou said from this point forward, any decisions would be entirely based on studies – many of which were carried out in the past but not fully utilised.

In a bid to change the way messages set to cultivate a road safety culture are delivered, a campaign is set to go public on July 21 using road signs, internet, radio and TV bulletins. There will also be a different approach in lectures and presentations delivered to students, Nicolaou said.

