Our View: Cyta needs to watch out with an aggressive new player in town

The announcement that South African telecoms group MTN has agreed to sell its Cyprus operations to Monaco Telecom SA should sound alarm bells at state-controlled Cyta and for all the politicians and union bosses who blocked government plans to privatise it.

Monaco Telecom, part of NJJ holdings which operates telecommunications companies in Switzerland and Ireland, has not agreed to pay €260 million for MTN Cyprus, which last year had a turnover of €123 million, in order to play second fiddle to Cyta. It paid such a big amount because it identified healthy growth prospects in the Cyprus market. In an announcement issued on Monday, Monaco Telecom said it ‘carefully selected’ MTN Cyprus ‘because of its potential and prospects’.

MTN, which operates in countries in Africa and the Middle East, was here by accident rather than design, having acquired the mother company Areeba, which had an operation in Cyprus. It still managed to increase its share of the mobile telephony market to 35 percent by the end of last year. Monaco Telecom, in contrast, is here because it has identified good growth prospects that could be at the expense of the market leader, Cyta. It has invested a big amount of money because it believes it can increase its share of the market and boost profits.

The privatisation of Cyta was a commitment undertaken by the government in the assistance programme, but all proposals by the finance ministry were strongly opposed by the unions, which had the full backing of the political parties. The power of the unions also ensured that no strategic investor showed any interest in taking a minority shareholding in the company, which was the final proposal by the government to unions.

Now, cumbersome and inefficient Cyta, which is controlled by unions, will have to compete with an aggressive company that has been successful in much more demanding European markets, a telecom company that has much greater expertise in all fields and the resources to carve out a bigger share of the market. And Cyta, which has seen its annual surplus decline steadily, could, before long, be fighting for its survival.

By the time the unions and politicians finally realise that state ownership is limiting Cyta’s chances of survival it might be too late to do anything about it. Nobody would like to see the authority suffer the same fate as Cyprus Airways, but if it does the union bosses and their political backers wil have to take a large share of the blame.