Over 34,000 visit Limassol casino in first three weeks

Within the first three weeks of operation, over 34,000 visitors from 41 different countries visited Cyprus Casinos (C2), the first licensed casino in the Republic , while more than 6,000 visitors have registered to become members of the C2 Rewards Club loyalty programme, operators Melco said on Wednesday.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said: “So far, the number of visitors has exceeded our expectations and we are very gratified with the response from our guests. We believe the accelerating attendance rate and strong performance of new members joining the Cyprus Casinos C2 Rewards Club is driven by the strong, positive word of mouth and self-discovery by the market.”

Ballantyne also said guests from 41 different nationalities have visited C2 so far. “By the numbers, the most visitors have been Cypriots, followed by those from Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and United Kingdom. The most popular games have been our state-of-the-art Slot Machines, followed by American Roulette,” he added

Located at 271 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Zakaki, Limassol, the temporary casino covers 4,600m² inclusive of a 1,300m² gaming area, 33 gaming tables and 242 slot machines, a ‘Salon Prive’ VIP gaming area, Columbia Bistro restaurant and two bars which serve a variety of cuisines, snacks and beverages. The casino operates on a 24/7 basis and guests must be 21 years of age and above to enter. There is no fee to enter Cyprus Casinos.

‘C2’, it is just a temporary taster for Melco’s fully fledged integrated €550 million casino resort City of Dreams Mediterranean which is due to open in 2021.

The temporary Cyprus Casino began operating on June 28, and over its first weekend, more than 2,000 people per day were visiting.

Temporary casinos are also slated for the main districts in Cyprus, and recent reports said Larnaca Airport would begin operating a small casino with slot machines.