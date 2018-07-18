Plant of the week: Plant known to ancients has reputation as hair restorer

Name: Maidenhair (Adiantum capillus-veneris)

Otherwise known as: Venus Hair, Rock Fern

Habitat: A semi-evergreen member of the Polypodiaceae family and widespread throughout the temperate zones growing in moist, semi-shaded forested and rocky areas with dainty, triangular to oval segmented leaves, on arching, light green fronds emanating from black stems.

What does it do: The plant’s name is derived from the Latin ‘Adiantos’ meaning ‘not wet’ and refers to the fern’s ability to shed water. Pliny records: ‘…in vain do you plunge the Adiantum into water, it always remains dry’. Capillus-veneris translates from the Latin as the ‘hair of Venus’, hence the common name.

Maidenhair was well known to the ancients and Dioscorides recommended it for respiratory infections. Paracelsus, in his Doctrine of Signatures claimed that it was a cure for baldness and would regenerate hair follicles. There is wisdom in this, as the fern is a powerful vermifuge, and will counteract the effects of ringworm, a fungal disease that causes loss of hair in animals.

Culpeper, the Tudor physician, states: ‘This and all other Maidenhairs is a good remedy for coughs, asthmas, and pleurisy, on account of it being a gentle diuretic, also in jaundice, gravel and other impurities of the kidney’.

Gerard informs us that ‘It consumeth and wasteth away the King’s Evil (Scrofula) and other hard swellings, and it maketh the haire of the head or beard to grow that is fallen or pulled off’.

The plant contains flavenoids, rutin, triterpenoids, adiantone, tannins and mucilage; this renders it anti-tussive, antidandruff, styptic, depurative, febrifuge, emmenagogue, expectorant, tonic and vermifuge. Until the early twentieth century, Maidenhair was the main constituent of the very popular French cough medicine Sirop de Capillaire. Modern herbalists and homeopaths recommend it for infections of the respiratory system, to reduce fevers, and for throat infections. In France and Italy it is infused to improve the menstrual cycle and the flow of breast milk. It is claimed it will detoxify recovering alcoholics and will act as a deterrent to alcohol addiction. In Canada, the native tribes used the fronds to treat the bites of centipedes and snakes.

Maidenhair has a reputation as a hair restorer and a treatment for dandruff, and is used by veterinarians to treat loss of fur in cats and dogs following an attack of ringworm; the plant may be used to expel intestinal and threadworms.

Recent research has revealed that Maidenhair has a powerful pathogenic resistance and its DNA is being investigated to discover how it is able to overcome fungal diseases and viruses that would normally destroy other plants.