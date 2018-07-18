Sofitel to build 5-star resort in Limassol

July 18th, 2018

Worldwide luxury hotel chain Sofitel is set to build a 5-star resort in Limassol investing some €300m in the island.

The hotel, to the east of Limassol’s tourist area will span across some 100,000 square metres with 245 bedrooms. On the same plot of land, two tall buildings 20-floors high will be built with 105 apartments each.

It will be named ‘Sofitel Resort & Spa Limassol’.

According to reports, the works are set to begin this September while the whole project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Sofitel in Limassol falls under the wing of a consortium between Oxley Holdings with Planetvision Properties.

