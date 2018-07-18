Thieving postal worker jailed

A 39-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of stealing more than 250 postal sacks between 2015 and October 2016 while he was working at the sorting office at the old airport in Larnaca.

The man, Giorgos Georgiou, had admitted to stealing the sacks of incoming and outgoing air mail. Police had found in his house and car, in total, 268 postal sacks.

Georgiou was arrested in October 2016, after being caught stealing mail sacks with undelivered letters and parcels over a period of 18 months.

He told officers that after the first theft went unnoticed he continued stealing and that sometimes he found money in various currencies, amounting in total to around €1,000. He had admitted that from that point on he became addicted to stealing the sacks.

The letters located in the sacks, were delivered to their recipients a few months after they were discovered, after police had concluded their investigation concerning the case.