Limassol will be hipping and hopping with Tyga

Limassol will be hipping and hopping with the American recording artist Tyga on Wednesday, so take Thursday off work, you will still be partying then.

The hip-hop artist from California, grew up listening to artists like Lil Wayne and Eminem. His 2007 debut mixtape, Young On Probation, garnered him enough attention to sign a record deal with Young Money Entertainment. After the release of many mixtapes, his first independent album was released in 2008. His second album Careless World: Rise of the Last King, came out in 2012. This album saw Tyga move into the world of rapping. According to the artist, the album shows he has grown up – as it took a step back from the poppy dance elements he was used to so far.

Next up came the album Hotel California in 2013. The album featured guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Game, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Jadakiss. It was met with mixed reviews and was less successful than his debut album.

Not backing down, Tyga came out with The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty in 2014. Kanye West served as executive producer on the album. During the same year Tyga was also featured on the video version of Chris Brown’s single Loyal and after that the song peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. Two more albums followed, the latest being Kyoto.

Tyga

Live performance by the Hip Hop and RnB singer. July 25. Dolce Club, Amathus Avenue 138, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol. 11pm. Tel: 25-314900