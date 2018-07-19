Alisson has medical ahead of world record Liverpool move

July 19th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Alisson has medical ahead of world record Liverpool move

Alisson started all five games for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where they bowed out with a quarter-final defeat by Belgium

AS Roma’s goalkeeper Alisson is undergoing a medical at Liverpool after the Italian club received a “significant offer”, sporting director Monchi said on Thursday.

British media reported that Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 75 million euros for the 25-year-old, which would be a world record fee, eclipsing the 53 million euros paid by Juventus to Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

“The player’s there undergoing a medical and, if he passes that, the deal could go through,” Monchi told reporters.

“It’s hard when you’re a sporting director. We received a significant offer for Alisson and we evaluated it.

“In the end, we took a decision and, speaking with Liverpool, we reached an agreement. It’s not that we lack ambition. We’ve only sold two players and we’ve signed 10, and we’re going to continue looking for players.”

Alisson kept 17 clean sheets in 37 Serie A appearances for Roma last season and helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool.

He started all five games for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where they bowed out with a quarter-final defeat by Belgium.

The goalkeeping position has been problematic for Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp, with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet struggling to hold down their first-team spots last season.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close