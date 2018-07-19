Animal Party calls on public to join protest for Santorini donkeys

The Animal Party called on the public to attend a three-day protest in the Greek island of Santorini next week against the exploitation and abuse of donkeys that are being used to carry tourists up the steep steps on the island.

Following the outrage sparked after videos and photos showing abuse of donkeys in Santorini, which are used to carry tourists, the Animal Party said it had taken the initiative of informing all animal welfare parties in Europe on the issue. It also invites everyone to join them in the three-day protest between July 27 and 29, in Santorini.

Participants will meet at the old port of the island, where donkeys are waiting to pick up tourists, and where activists will distribute flyers with information on the exploitation of these animals. They will do the same in other areas of the island.

The party said that, tourists, with their €6 rides, “they are participating in the slow death of the donkeys.”

It also said that donkeys are being used by the local authority to carry garbage without any protection.

Some of the problems the donkeys are facing, it said, is overload as they carry overweight tourists but also heavy items such as refrigerators and washing machines, forced to go up and down the around 600 steps for many hours under the scorching sun, forced to work regardless of their age and while suffering from open wounds caused by inappropriate equipment strapped on them.

At the protest, being organised by the Greek activist groups Dreamdancers – will also participate a number of animal welfare groups and activists from Greece, among them the Pan-hellenic animal welfare and environmental federation.