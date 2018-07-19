Anorthosis sent packing by Albanian side KF Laçi

Anorthosis' captain Joao Victor tussles with a Laci player

Anorthosis were surprisingly bundled out of the Europa League by KF Laçi as they lost by 1-0 with the Albanian team going through on the away goal rule as the first game in Larnaca ended 2-1 in favour of the Famagusta team.

In the first half Laci were more than happy to sit back and allow Anorthosis to control play but all the Famagusta team could manage was one tame effort on goal that was comfortably saved by Laci’s goalkeeper Selmani.

With the restart Laci began to push players forwarded in search of the goal that would send them through to the next round with their first chance falling to Uzuni, but Anorthosis’ goalkeeper Felgueiras saved well.

The same player though made no mistake as he found the net two minutes from time, sending the unfancied Albanians through to the next round.

