Apollon and Anorthosis look to advance in Europa League

Following Apoel’s Champions League exit on Tuesday, two more Cyprus teams – Apollon and Anorthosis – will be tested on Thursday against Stumbras from Lithuania and KF Laçi of Albania in the second legs of their Europa League qualifying ties.

Apollon will need to score at least two goals to progress to the second qualifying round following their 1-0 defeat in Lithuania.

The Limassol side were unfortunate to lose to a last-gasp goal from Matcharashvilli in the first leg and they do possess enough quality to overpower the Lithuanians in the return leg at the GSP on Thursday night at 8pm.

Anorthosis meanwhile will be defending a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg and even though they were rarely troubled by the Albanians in the first leg, they will need to put up a professional display so that they will not end up like Apoel.

Savvas Pilakoutas, Anorthosis’ spokesperson was confident that his side will be able to eliminate Laçi, saying: “Our aim is to have a long European journey.”

The game kicks-off at 5pm at the Laçi stadium that has a capacity of 4,000.