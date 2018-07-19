Apollon progress with comfortable 2-0 win over Stumbras

Apollon defeated the Lithuanian team Stumbras by 2-0 thanks to two goals by an unlikely hero central defender Euste.

The defender scored a goal in each half to send the Limassol side through 2-1 on aggregate.

Apollon were by far the better team, dominating play from the very first whistle and after Euste gave them the lead in the 7th minute levelling the aggregate score there was never a doubt which team was to progress to the next round.

The crucial second goal came in the 62nd minute with Apollon missing a host of chances for a more emphatic.