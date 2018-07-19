Cheers to the first-time Medfest Beer Festival

There are so many festivals out there that we love and we wish we could have been there at their start, at the very first festival so we could have been part of that novel feeling. It may be too late for us to feel that way about many festivals, but for those of you who live beer and live music, the first Medfest – Limassol Beer Festival is sure to be a first you will talk about.

The festival, which will run from July 23-27 at the Enaerios parking place, will host more than 35 booths selling more than 100 labels of imported and local beers at low prices and a variety of food.

But it is not all about the beer and the food, each night will also present well-known artists and bands from Greece and Cyprus. The festival will kick off with a performance by Lavrentis Macheritsas and Christos Thiveos. The pair will be paying tribute to the late Greek singer Dimitris Mitropanos. The Greek singers will be joined by Mirela Pahou, Steve Tesser and the local band Prospectus.

Macheritsas has been rocking the music scene for much longer than some of the other musicians set to take to the festival stage. He started out in 1982 as part of a band called Termites as soon as he left the army and then started his solo career in 1989. Since then he has been releasing hit after hit and has never stopped performing.

Thiveos is the son of an actor. He grew up travelling with the theatre and studied Literature. His music career started out when he formed the band Sinithies Ipopti with Alekos Vasilato and Tasos Loli in 1994. The band members went their separate ways in 2000. Thiveos then started his solo career. He has released four albums as a solo artist and has shared the stage with some of the most well-known names in the Greek music scene.

Tuesday, will be a more traditional night with singer/ songwriter Themis Adamantidis. He has released around two dozen full-length studio albums throughout his career, that goes back to 1980. Kyriakos Kianos will also perform on Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature the music of three bands, Ipogia Revmata, Magic De Spell and Kitrina Podilata. Ipogeia Revmata is a rock band that came together in 1992. The four band members released the band’s first album in 1994. Their songs are very much rock oriented, and their lyrics are humorous, catchy and melodic. In 1995 an extra member joined the band and a new album was released. Through the years there have been a few band member changes, and their sound has changed to include more lyrical elements. Following on the rock path of the night will be the legendary band Magic De Spell, that have been rocking the alternative rock and new wave music scene since 1980, and the two-member band Kitrina Podilata.

Thursday will bring with it a performance by singer Stelios Rokkos. The rock star writes and orchestrates most of his songs. Apart from his rock persona, Rokkos is also well known for his romantic songs – so this could be date night sorted. This performance is part of his summer tour.

The last day of the festival will feature Demetris Basis, who will also pay tribute to the late Greek singer Demetris Mitropanos. Basis was discovered when he was 20 years old. Since then he has shared the stage with many well-known names in music and he has had much success in Greece and abroad.

Beer festival with live musical performances. July 23-27. Enaerios parking Place, Limassol. 8pm. €7 with a drink. Tel: 22-485420